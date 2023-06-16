Middlesbrough secure signing of Ghanaian forward Daniel Nkrumah

Middlesbrough have announced the acquisition of promising Ghanaian forward Daniel Nkrumah.

The 19-year-old talent joins the team after departing from Leyton Orient, and he is expected to make a significant impact for the English Championship side.

Nkrumah has inked a two-year contract with the club, which includes an option to extend for an additional year. His official arrival is scheduled for July 1, aligning with the team's preparations for the upcoming season.

Expressing his delight at the move, the East London-born striker took to social media to share the news. "Delighted to announce I have signed for Middlesborough! I want to thank God because this is a product of His mercy. Excited to take this new step in my career. Time to work!" Nkrumah wrote.

Having progressed through the ranks at Leyton Orient, Nkrumah made his professional debut in the Papa Johns Trophy in September 2021.

He subsequently gained valuable experience, making seven senior appearances for Orient, including three in League Two towards the end of the 2021/22 campaign.

In the previous season, Nkrumah seized further first-team opportunities through two loan spells in the capital. He joined Vanarama National League South side Welling United, where he showcased his prowess by scoring two goals in ten appearances.

With his signing, Middlesbrough has secured a promising young talent in Nkrumah. Middlesbrough are eager to see the Ghanaian forward contribute to their future success and make a mark.