Midfielder Adamu Achana picks up MOTM award in Division One League match

Ghanaian offensive midfielder Adamu Achana continues to shine in the Ghanaian second-tier league, securing the man of the match award in Home Stars FC's hard-fought draw against King Palace.

In a tightly contested match that ended 1-1, Achana's standout performance rightly earned him the accolade.

Despite the shared points, Achana showcased his prowess on the field, playing a pivotal role for his team throughout the game.

Achana's impressive form this season marks a remarkable debut with the Ho club, although their bid for qualification to the Ghana Premier League remains a challenge.

The 20-year-old talent began his journey at Apedwa Wolf Football Club before stints with Wamanfo Mighty Royals and Steadfast.

Last summer, he ventured to Sweden for further development with Ã„ngelholm FF, demonstrating his commitment to honing his skills on an international stage.