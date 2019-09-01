Midfielder Afriyie Acquah proves mettle as he cameos on Yeni Malatyaspor debut in Super Lig defeat

GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 01 September 2019
Afriyie Acquah

Midfielder Afriyie Acquah played his first match for Yeni Malatyaspor on Sunday in their shock 3-2 home defeat to Alanyaspor in the Turkish Super Lig.

The Ghana international was introduced after the break to rescue them after going down 3-0 by the 44th minute.

Aqua replaced Teenage Hadebe and really made a difference by stabilizing the midfield.

His presence helped Malatyaspor to get two goals from Thievy Bifouma and Adis Jahovic.

Acquah signed for Sergen Yalcin's side two weeks ago on a free transfer.

