Midfielder Afriyie Acquah proves mettle as he cameos on Yeni Malatyaspor debut in Super Lig defeat

Midfielder Afriyie Acquah played his first match for Yeni Malatyaspor on Sunday in their shock 3-2 home defeat to Alanyaspor in the Turkish Super Lig.

The Ghana international was introduced after the break to rescue them after going down 3-0 by the 44th minute.

Aqua replaced Teenage Hadebe and really made a difference by stabilizing the midfield.

His presence helped Malatyaspor to get two goals from Thievy Bifouma and Adis Jahovic.

Acquah signed for Sergen Yalcin's side two weeks ago on a free transfer.