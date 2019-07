Ghanaian midfielder Anderson Asiedu played his first match for USL side Birmingham Legion on Saturday in their 4-0 win over his former side Atlanta II.

Countryman Prosper Kasim scored the final goal for Legion after converting a stoppage time penalty kick.

Asiedu was drafted by the MLS Champions at the beginning of the 2019 season following his exploits with UCLA.

However, after six months with Atlanta United 2, the 23-year-old has joined Birmingham Legion.