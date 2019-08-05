GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Find out more

Featured Articles

Featured Videos

Midfielder Aziz Tetteh joins Turkish side Gaziantep FK from Dynamo Moscow

Published on: 05 August 2019
Midfielder Aziz Tetteh joins Turkish side Gaziantep FK from Dynamo Moscow
Aziz Tetteh

Midfield dynamo Aziz Tetteh has signed a three-year contract with Turkish Super Lig side Gaziantep FK.

The 28-year-old has left Russian Premier League side Dynamo Moscow after two-and-a-half seasons.

Tetteh, who is cast in the mould of ex-Cheslea star and countryman Michael Essien, is expected to bolster the midfield of the  top-flight side.

Last season, he scored one goal in 25 appearances.

Tetteh has now played for ten foreign clubs since leaving Ghana Premier League side Liberty Professionals in 2017.

Do you have information you want to share with Ghanasoccernet? Here’s how

Comments