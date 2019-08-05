Midfielder Aziz Tetteh joins Turkish side Gaziantep FK from Dynamo Moscow

Midfield dynamo Aziz Tetteh has signed a three-year contract with Turkish Super Lig side Gaziantep FK.

The 28-year-old has left Russian Premier League side Dynamo Moscow after two-and-a-half seasons.

Tetteh, who is cast in the mould of ex-Cheslea star and countryman Michael Essien, is expected to bolster the midfield of the top-flight side.

Last season, he scored one goal in 25 appearances.

Tetteh has now played for ten foreign clubs since leaving Ghana Premier League side Liberty Professionals in 2017.