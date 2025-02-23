Midfielder Baba Alhassan scores first goal of the season in FCSB victory

Ghanaian midfielder Baba Alhassan opened his goal account for the season in the Romanian Superliga as league leaders FCSB secured a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Dinamo Bucuresti on Sunday.

Alhassan, who has been a key figure for FCSB this campaign, found the net in the 20th minute to level the score at 1-1 after Dinamo had taken an early lead through Stipe Perica.

His goal, assisted by Risto Radunovic, gave FCSB the momentum they needed to push for a win.

The 23-year-old has been a consistent presence in the FCSB midfield, making 22 appearances so far this season.

His ability to control play and contribute both defensively and offensively has made him an integral part of the team’s title charge.

FCSB sealed the victory in the 57th minute through Jordan Gele, securing all three points and maintaining their lead at the top of the table.

The win strengthens their position as favorites to lift the Superliga title.

Alhassan will be hoping to build on this performance as FCSB continues their quest for league glory, with the Ghanaian midfielder now eager to add more goals to his tally before the season ends.