GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Midfielder Bennard Kumordzi set to leave Belgian side Kortrijk as contracts expires in June

Published on: 02 April 2019
Midfielder Bennard Kumordzi set to leave Belgian side Kortrijk as contracts expires in June
Kortrijk's Yao Bennard Kumordzi fights for the ball during the Jupiler Pro League match between KV Kortrijk and Waasland-Beveren, in Kortrijk, Saturday 02 December 2017, on the day 17 of the Jupiler Pro League, the Belgian soccer championship season 2017-2018. BELGA PHOTO KURT DESPLENTER

Midfielder Bennard Kumordzi is set to leave Belgian top-flight side KV Kortrijk in the summer after four seasons.

The former Ghana international is among eight players who will not have the contracts renewed at the Guldensporenstadion when they run out in June.

Head coach Yves Vanderhaeghe seems not to be interested in working with Kumordzi again.

The 34-year-old is now pondering his future and next destination after making 41 appearances and scoring two goals.

Kumordzi previously played for Belgian side Genk and Greek side Panionios.

Comments

Resources

FIFA

CAF Publications

CAF Regulations

Football Associations