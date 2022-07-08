Ghana Latest Football News, Live Scores, Results - GHANAsoccernet

GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Ghana's No. 1

Midfielder Daniel Fosu seals move to Scottish Championship side Arbroath FC

Published on: 08 July 2022
Midfielder Daniel Fosu seals move to Scottish Championship side Arbroath FC
Daniel Fosu

Scottish Championship side Arbroath FC have signed midfielder Daniel Fosu on a six-month contract, the club have confirmed.

The 23-year-old was handed a short-term deal after a successful trial session.

His stunning 20 yard volley which snatched the equalizer for Arbroath FC in their friendly match against Montrose on Saturday convinced the technical team about his qualities.

Fosu will wear the number 27 shirt for Arbroath.

Last season, he played with Thatcham Town who play in the Isthmian League South Central Division where he scored 12 goals in 33 matches.

 

 

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more