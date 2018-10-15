GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Midfielder Daniel Nii Adjei open to Asante Kotoko return

Published on: 15 October 2018
Daniel Nii Adjei

Former Asante Kotoko captain Daniel Nii Adjei says he will not baulk at re-signing for the club if he is approached by management.

The 30-year-old, who is in the books of Moroccan side Wydad Casablanca, has refused to shut the door at his return to the club he served for more than five years.

''I have not spoken to anyone at Kotoko and can’t comment further since there has not been any approach. Kotoko is my mother club and won’t hesitate to give it a consideration should they approach me because am now a free agent,'' Adjei told Oyerepa FM.

Adjei left Kotoko to DR Congo outfit TP Mazembe where he had a successful spell winning the CAF Champions League and the Confederation Cup.

