Midfielder Emmanuel Boateng suspended by Swedish club for indiscipline

GHANASoccernet.com understands midfielder Emmanuel Boateng has been suspended by his Swedish club Elfsborg because of disciplinary issues.

The 25-year-old was absent in training last Friday ahead of the clash against Degerfors which they lost 2-1.

Elfsborg refused to give further information on Boateng’s issue but denied the player has a problem with the police.

General Manager Stefan Andreasson told BT: ‘’Disciplinary reasons are the reason but it's not a police case".

Last week, Aftonbladet published a story that an Allsvenskan star had been arrested by police for serious drink-driving.

Boateng arrived in Sweden two years ago from Hapeol Tel Aviv and has gone on to make 33 appearances for the Yellow and Blacks.

His current contract runs until the end of 2025.