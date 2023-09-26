Midfielder Emmanuel Keyekeh aims for victory as Samartex take on Bechem United

Samartex midfielder Emmanuel Keyekeh Samartex FC is targeting victory against Bechem United in their upcoming match as they aim to console their fans following a defeat in their previous game.

Samartex suffered a 2-0 away defeat to Nations FC in week 2 of the Ghana Premier League.

Samartex will play Bechem United at home in week 3, and Keyekeh believes there is no better way to uplift the spirits of their supporters after the loss to Nations FC than by securing all three points against Bechem United.

He stated, "There is no better way to console our numerous supporters following last Sunday's defeat than to give them the three points on Sunday. We don't have a choice so we are working towards that."

Samartex began the season with a victory against Aduana Stars but suffered defeat against Nations FC.