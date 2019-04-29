Midfielder Emmanuel Kumah admits he must improve his soccer IQ to survive in Poland

Wislaw Krakow promising talent Emmanuel Kumah says he is on the learning curve and working hard to improve his game.

The 19-year-old joined the Polish top-flight in February this year after competing at the CAF U20 Cup of Nations.

Kumah only made his league debut last Wednesday in the 2-1 defeat at Zaglebie Sosnowiec.

''I'm happy to be here. Moving from Africa to Europe is accompanied by many new things. Among other things, football is different here than in my country.

''Here you need to work hard on tactics, especially in Poland, a lot of attention is paid to it. It is not so in Africa.

''I have been patiently learning and learning from trainers, because they devote a lot of time to me to learn everything. That is why I was waiting for today's debut.''