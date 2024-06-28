Midfielder Enoch Morrison targeted by Hearts of Oak, Medeama, and Samartex after Kotoko exit

Former Asante Kotoko midfielder Enoch Morrison has emerged as a transfer target for three clubs, including Ghanaian champions Samartex.

Hearts of Oak and Medeama are also interested in the midfielder, who is now a free agent after parting ways with the Porcupine Warriors.

Despite having a year left on his contract, Morrison and Kotoko decided to end the deal this week. Last season, he made 22 league appearances, scored one goal, and provided two assists.

Local media reports suggest that Hearts of Oak view Morrison as a valuable addition for the upcoming campaign and are eager to sign him.

However, they face strong competition from Medeama and Samartex, who are keen on the former King Faisal midfielder as they prepare for their debut CAF Champions League campaign.

Morrison’s representatives are taking their time to consider the best option for his next move. As the transfer window heats up, clubs are actively seeking quality players to strengthen their squads for the new season.