Midfielder Enock Adu Kofi voices frustration over continuous snub from Black Stars

Ekenäs Idrottsförening midfielder Enock Adu Kofi has expressed his frustration at being constantly overlooked for call-ups to Ghana's senior national team Black Stars,

Despite his consistent performances in Europe, Adu Kofi has yet to receive a call-up, and he admits that it hurts to be ignored.

"It is really painful and sometimes you will feel it," Adu Kofi said in an interview with Kumasi-based Pure FM.

"Because all the time you play 90 minutes, you would think, 'You are really doing well,' and you'd think they will call you for you to showcase what you've got."

Adu Kofi began his career at Liberty Professionals in Ghana before moving to Europe to play for OGC Nice in 2008. He has since played for several notable clubs, including Nordsjaelland, Malmo, Club Brugge, and AIK. Despite his impressive resume, he has yet to receive recognition from the Black Stars.

"Sometimes, my only encouragement is maintaining my level and playing 90 minutes always and hoping that they will call me one day," Adu Kofi added.

Adu Kofi's situation raises questions about the selection process for the Black Stars and whether certain players are being overlooked unfairly. While some players have been able to break through and earn call-ups, others, like Adu Kofi, continue to be left behind.