Midfielder Ernest Agyiri continues scoring form in Estonia with brace in Levadia heavy home triumph

Ghanaian midfielder Ernest Agyiri continues to shine in the Estonian Meistriliiga after scoring again for FCI Levadia when they walloped newly-promoted Harju JK Laagri on Saturday.

Agyiri can't stop scoring since the beginning of the 2023 campaign after bagging a brace to help Levadia record a 6-1 easy triumph over Harju at the A. Le Coq Arena.

The 25-year-old has scored in each of the last five league matches. He opened the scoring on Saturday as early as the 4th minute of the match.

Cameroonian forward Mollo Bessala doubled the advantage for Levadia moments later before Harju pulled one back in the 18th minute.

Bessala scored again to restore Levadia's two-goal cushion before the halftime break. Brazilian forward Felipe Felicio missed from the penalty spot afterwards as Levadia finished the first half with a 3-1 scoreline.

Agyiri got his second goal of the match when he converted a penalty kick to increase the tally for the home side eight minutes into the second half.

Teenage midfielder Nikita Vassiljev got his name on the scoresheet in the 70th minute before Malian defender Bourama Fomba sealed the victory seven minutes from full-time.

It is six goals in six matches for Agyiri in the Estonian top-flight since the start of the 2023 season.