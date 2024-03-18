Midfielder Forson Amankwah called up to Black Stars for March friendlies

Ghana's Black Stars have called up RB Salzburg midfielder Forson Amankwah for their upcoming friendly matches against Nigeria and Uganda, replacing injured player Elisha Owusu.

This is a last-minute addition to the squad, as Amankwah was not originally named in the squad announced by coach Otto Addo over the weekend.

However, with Owusu picking up an injury during Auxerre's league game against Caen, the team needed another midfielder, and Amankwah got the nod, according to 3sports.

Although Mohammed Diomande, an Ivorian midfielder, was also named in the squad, he is unlikely to feature in these games due to issues with completing his naturalization process in time.

As such, Amankwah is expected to join the squad in Morocco and provide depth in the midfield position.

Despite being a new face in the Black Stars setup, Amankwah has been on the radar of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) for some time now.

He played for WAFA in the Ghana Premier League before joining European club Salzburg, where he spent time on loan at Liefering and Rheindorf Altach before returning to the main team this season.

His performances in the league and UEFA Champions League have caught the attention of the national team selectors, leading to his inclusion in the 55-man provisional squad for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Amankwah plays as an attacking midfielder in the number 10 role but can also fill in as a defensive midfielder.

Earlier this year, he expressed his desire to represent Ghana at the international level, and now he has been given his chance.

If all goes well, he may make his debut for the Black Stars when they face off against Nigeria on March 22nd, followed by a match against Uganda on March 26th, both taking place in Marrakech, Morocco.