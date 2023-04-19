Midfielder Hiram Boateng inspires Mansfield win against Newport County with a goal and assist

Ghanaian midfielder Hiram Boateng was the main man for Mansfield Town when they edged out Newport County on the road in the English League Two on Tuesday night.

Boateng recorded a goal and an assist to help Mansfield claim a 2-1 victory at the Rodney Parade in Newport and to also stretch their unbeaten run to eight matches.e

The 27-year-old England-born player scored the opening goal of the round 43 match in the 24th minute.

Boateng bulldozed his way past two County players to poke into the bottom left-hand corner after receiving a pass from Nathaniel Jordan Bowery.

Mansfield doubled their lead in the 73rd minute, and Boateng was the provider having set up English forward James Gale.

The home side pulled one back with a goal from midfielder Aaron Wildig with four minutes remaining on the clock.

Boateng has three goals in the last four matches for Mansfield in the English League Two. He has five assists to his credit in the season.