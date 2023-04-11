Midfielder Hiram Boateng scores in second consecutive game as Mansfield draw with Rochdale

Ghanaian midfielder Hiram Boateng scored in his second consecutive match in the English League Two on Monday when Mansfield Town drew with Rochdale AFC.

The 27-year-old England-born player opened the scoring of the round 41 encounter as Mansfield shared the spoils with Rochdale in a 1-1 stalemate.

Boateng scored his second goal of the 2022-23 season to give Mansfield the lead as early as the 6th minute at the One Call Stadium.

Rochdale drew level with two minutes remaining to the end of the first half after Owen Dodgson found the back of the net.

The draw sees Mansfield maintain their 8th position on the league standings with 65 points, just a point behind the playoff places.

Rochdale continue to rock bottom of the league table despite earning a point from Monday's game.

Boateng has two goals and four assists in 31 appearances for Mansfield in the English fourth-tier this campaign.