Midfielder Ibrahim Salifu stays with Hearts of Oak after rejecting Nsoatreman loan move

Published on: 09 September 2023
Midfielder Ibrahim Salifu has opted to remain with Hearts of Oak after declining a loan move to Nsoatreman FC, despite both clubs initially agreeing to the deal.

This decision has prompted Hearts of Oak to reintegrate him into their plans for the upcoming season.

The proposed loan transfer was scheduled to be completed on Friday, the deadline day for the Ghanaian transfer window.

Salifu joined Hearts of Oak from Techiman Eleven Wonders two seasons ago and played a significant role in their successful treble-winning campaign in 2021. However, the 24-year-old attacking midfielder faced injury challenges during the previous season.

While Salifu has been part of the Hearts of Oak squad currently training in Koforidua, there were initial reports suggesting that he might not be in the technical team's plans for the upcoming season.

Despite this, Salifu is determined to work his way back into becoming an important player for the Phobians.

Hearts of Oak are gearing up to begin their 2023/24 season, and they will kick off with a match against Real Tamale United on Friday, September 15.

