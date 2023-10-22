Midfielder Kadiri Mohammed scores spectacular goal as Araz-Nakhchivan triumph over Gabala in Azerbaijan

Ghanaian midfielder Kadiri Mohammed scored his very goal for his club Araz-Nakhchivan PFK in the Azerbaijani Premier League on Sunday.

The former AshantiGold SC player was among the scorers when Araz-Nakhchivan demolished FK Gabala at their own backyard.

The visitors opened the scoring of the match at the Gabala City Stadium when Turan Manafov put them in front in the 32nd minute.

Former Ghana international winger Samuel Tetteh restored parity for Gabala when he scored five minutes later.

Mohammed scored a stunning goal with a thundery shot from outside the box as Araz-Nakhchivan regained their lead before the half-time break.

Congolese forward Elvis Mashike and Bosnian player Mico Kuzmanovic scored the remaining goals to seal the win for Araz-Nakhchivan in the second half.

Gabala ended the game with nine men after defender Ilkin Qyrtymov and Israeli player Osama Khalaila were sent off.

Mohammed signed for Araz-Nakhchivan in the summer on a free transfer. He has played 9 matches in the season.