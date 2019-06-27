Midfielder Kevin-Prince Boateng set to leave Sassuolo for 'wealthy league'

Midfielder Kevin-Prince Boateng is considering leaving Italian Serie A side Sassuolo this summer, according to La Gazzetta di Modena.

The former AC Milan, Schalke 04, Eintracht Frankfurt, Tottenham and Borussia Dortmund player could be heading to China, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, or even MLS.

The 32-year-old has returned to the club after spending the second half of last season on loan at Barcelona.

Unfortunately, Boateng could not make an impact as he struggled for regular game time with the Catalans.

Boateng joined Neroveri back in August 2018 and has a running contract until June 2020.