Midfielder Kingsley Sarfo nets hatrick as APOEL beat champions Aris in last game of the season

Ghanaian midfielder Kingsley Sarfo scored a hat-trick for APOEL Nicosia when they beat recently crowned champions Aris Limassol in the Cypriot First Division on Saturday.

APOEL claimed a deserving 4-3 victory over the current champions to finish the 2022-23 season on a very high note at the Neo GSP Stadium in Nicosia.

The visitors scored the opening goal of the match in the 12th minute through Polish forward Mariuz Stepinski.

Giannis Satsias drew level for the home side from the penalty spot in the 19th minute before Sarfo shot them into the lead a few moments later.

Stepinski scored again, and another goal from Austrian forward Daniel Sikorski saw Aris back in the lead.

The lead was cancelled again when Sarfo scored his second goal of the match to restore parity before the break.

The 28-year-old Ghanaian completed his hat-trick and also sealed the victory for APOEL when he scored another goal four minutes after the interval.

APOEL finished second on the league standings with 71 points from 26 matches, three behind champions Aris.

Sarfo made 31 appearances in the season for APOEL and scored four times in the process.