Midfielder Malachi Boateng joins Scottish Premiership newbies Dundee FC on loan

Scottish Premier League side Dundee FC have announced the signing of English-born Ghanaian midfielder Malachi Boateng, subject to international clearance.

The 21-year-old joins The Dark Blues on a season-long loan deal from the English Premier League outfit Crystal Palace.

Malachi returns to Scotland after spending last season on loan at Queen's Park in the Scottish Championship, facing Dundee.

The defensive midfielder played 41 times for Queen's Park in all competitions, scoring three goals.

Malachi has been with Palace since the age of 11 and has won the U18 and U23 Player of the Year Award whilst with the Eagles.

After signing for the Dundee, Malachi said, "It feels really good to join the club, and I can’t wait to get started. I heard about the club's interest a few weeks ago, I spoke with the manager on Zoom, and he was quite clear that he wanted me on board, and I’m now happy to be here,"

"I saw the club last season, saw the players that are here, and that did push me towards signing for Dundee. From my experience last season playing against Dundee, I could see that it is a club with good players and great fans.

“It was good for me to play so many matches last season, and I just want to continue that this season and keep playing matches, and that’s why I’ve come here. From playing in the Scottish Championship last season I know that the game here in Scotland is physical but it is a good level and I am looking to progress and make the step up in the Premiership with Dundee this season.

"I think I am ready to make the step up, and that’s why I came up here to show everyone that I am ready."

Malachi will travel with the squad for tonight's League Cup match against Bonnyrigg Rose and will wear the number 23 for the Dark Blues for the 2023-24 season.