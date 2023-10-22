Midfielder Mark Osei Assinor bags brace in Zeleziarne Podbrezova mauling of Ruzomberok in Slovakia

Ghanaian midfielder Mark Osei Assinor netted a brace for his club, FK Zeleziarne Podbrezova, in their heavy home victory against MFK Ružomberok in the Slovakian Nike Liga on Saturday.

The 23-year-old made it four goals in his last four games, ensuring Podbrezova finished their round 11 game with a 5-0 hammering of Ružomberok.

Assinor scored the opening goal of the match at the Zelpo Arena in the 6th minute after punishing the opponents through a huge defensive mistake.

Defender Marek Bartos doubled the lead for Podbrezova in the 19th minute before forward Roland Galcik added another goal moments later.

The Ghanaian youngster got his second goal in the match on the stroke of the halfway mark when he was set up by defender Peter Kovacik.

Substitute Marek Kuzma finished off the massive victory for the home side when he found the back of the net in the 64th minute with an assist by Gambian teenager Mahmudu Bajo.

Assinor is having a fantastic season in the Slovakian top-flight with 5 goals and three assists in eight appearances so far.