Midfielder Michael Baidoo inspires Elfsborg in season opener draw Against Varnamo

Ghanaian midfielder Michael Baidoo was on target for IF Elfsborg as they opened their 2024 Swedish Allsvenskan campaign on Easter Monday.

Baidoo scored once and assisted another as Elfsborg were held to a 2-2 stalemate by IFK Varnamo

Continuing from where he left off in the last season, Baidoo gave Elfsborg the lead after 11 minutes at the Boras Arena after he was assisted by Andri Fannar Baldursson.

The hosts doubled their advantage in the game a few minutes later through Simon Hedlund after he set up by Baidoo.

Varnamo pulled one back three minutes to the end of the first half after Brazilian midfielder Wenderson hit the ball behind the back of the net.

Varnamo made the match even when forward Ajdin Zeljkovic got the equaliser in the 56th minute after he was set up by Gustav Engvall.

Compatriots Terry Yegbe and Jalal Abdullai lasted the entire duration of the match for Elfsborg, while youngster Frank Adjei Junior was a second half substitute for Varnamo.

Baidoo was instrumental for Elfsborg in the last season, where he scored five goals and provided six assists in 28 appearances.