Midfielder Prosper Kasim makes history with winning goal in Birmingham victory over Charlotte

Former Ghana youth star Prosper Kasim has achieved a piece of history after scoring the game-winner to send Birmingham Legion FC through to the next round of the US Open Cup.

Birmingham beat an MLS side in a competitive match for the first time in the club's history after overcoming Charlotte FC with a 1-0 win in the round of 16 of the US Open Cup.

Kasim's second-half strike at the Protective Stadium was enough to see Birmingham advance to the quarter-finals of the competition.

Fifteen minutes into the second and forward, Juan Agudelo sends a ball in behind to Kasim on the right wing.

The Ghanaian midfielder cut the ball inside, beat fellow Ghanaian Derrick Jones, and sent a low driven shot to the far post with his left foot that was too low and fast for goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina to save.

The emphatic roars from Protective Stadium’s record crowd dampened the microphones of the live stream.

This was not the first time Kasim has made Birmingham sports history.

The "star boy" as the fans call him has been with Birmingham since its inaugural season in 2019, and he scored the first ever home and away goals in club history and was the 2019 Team MVP.