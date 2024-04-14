Midfielder Rahim Ibrahim bags brace to inspire AS Trencin heavy triumph in Slovakia

Ghanaian midfielder Rahim Ibrahim was instrumental for AS Trencin in their comfortable home victory over FC ViOn ZlatÃ© Moravce in the Slovakian Liga.

The 22-year-old scored two goals to ensure Trencin grabbed the maximum points as they claimed resounding 4-0 triumph on Saturday.

Ibrahim opened the scoring of the match to put Trencin ahead after 31 minutes. He was step up by Nigerian forward Sunday Jude at the Stadion na Sihoti.

The former Accra Lions player rounded off his brace when he converted a penalty kick to double the advantage for the home side before the half-time break.

A few minutes after resumption, Serbian forward Njegos Kupusovic scored to increase the advantage for Trencin.

Slovakia international midfielder Artur Gadjos sealed the victory for Trencin after putting the nail in the coffin five minutes from full-time.

Trencin moves to the second place on the relegation group standings while ZlatÃ© Moravce remains bottom in the Slovakian Liga after 27 rounds of games.

Ibrahim is having a decent campaign for Trencin this season, having played 24 matches, scoring six times, and providing one assist.