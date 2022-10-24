Midfielder Richard Boateng scores twice to inspire Maccabi Bnei Raina home victory in Israel

Ghanaian midfielder Richard Boateng bagged a brace to power Maccabi Bnei Raina to victory in the Israeli Premier League against Bnei Sakhnin on Sunday.

Boateng scored both goals as Bnei Raina claimed a comfortable 2-0 victory on home soil at the Green Stadium in Nof HaGalil.

The former Liberty Professionals player scored in each half to give Bnei Raina their second consecutive win at home this season.

Boateng got the opening goal of the match in the 27th minute after he was assisted by Israeli forward Osama Khalaila.

The 30-year-old scored again in the 60th minute to seal the maximum points of the matchday 9 fixture for the home team.

Ghanaian midfielder Isaac Nortey lasted 81 minutes in the game for Bnei Raina after being replaced with defender Nael Khotba.

Boateng has three goals in nine appearances so far in his first spell in the Israeli top-flight after joining during the summer transfer after several years in Spain.