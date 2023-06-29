Midfielder Rocky Dwamena fulfils lifelong dream with Asante Kotoko

Young attacking midfielder Rocky Dwamena has seen his lifelong dream come true as he proudly wears the prestigious Asante Kotoko jersey sooner than he could have ever imagined.

Dwamena, who joined the Porcupine Warriors from KHaris Sports Academy in September last year, has impressed the club's technical team and earned himself a three-year contract.

Reflecting on his journey, Dwamena revealed his deep admiration for Asante Kotoko and his eagerness to represent the club. He confessed to occasionally sneaking out of school to watch matches, nurturing the hope that one day he would step onto the pitch as one of the players.

"I have always loved the club, and sometimes I sneak from school to watch some matches and hoped that one day I could become one of the players on the pitch, but I will say I am just a lucky boy whose dream arrived before I could imagine, and it gives me a big relief," Dwamena expressed.

His passion for Kotoko and his dedication to pursuing his dreams have now culminated in him becoming a cherished member of the team.

Dwamena's signing and subsequent contract extension demonstrate the high regard in which the club holds his abilities.

The 20-year-old scored three goals for Kotoko who finished fourth last season.