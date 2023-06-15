Midfielder Seth Osei secures Egyptian Premier League promotion with Baladiyat El Mahalla

Ghanaian attacking midfielder Seth Osei has secured promotion to the Egyptian Premier League with his club Baladiyat El Mahalla SC after a massive win on Wednesday at away.

Baladiyat climaxed the 2022-23 campaign with an emphatic 4-0 trouncing of Dekernes in the last round to seal their qualification to the Egyptian top-flight.

The El Mahalla-based finished as winners of the Division Two Group C after amassing 58 points from 30 matches, scoring 46 goals and conceding 16 times.

Baladiyat gained the promotion with just one point difference as Tanta SC finished second on the league standings with 57 points.

Baladiyat joins El Gounah FC and ZED FC, who won the other two groups to secure Egyptian Premier League status next season.

Osei joined the club in the middle of the campaign after leaving Ghanaian side Ashanti Gold SC following their demotion from the Ghana Premier League.

The playmaker made 22 appearances for Baladiyat, where he scored six goals and provided five assists.