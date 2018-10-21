Midfielder star Afriyie Acquah rallies Empoli to halt patchy run at lowly-placed Frosinone

Midfielder Afriyie Acquah insists Empoli cannot to lose points against Frosinone on Sunday in the Serie A.

Empoli have lost their last two matches and have managed just one point in five matches.

They lie just above Frosinone in 18th position on the table and the Ghana international is urging his teammates to turn the corner.

"We absolutely want to return to winning ways because we need points,'' Acquah told La Nazione in an interview

''We know that from now on it will be forbidden, they are not going through a good time and like us they have to win.

''We are ready for Frosinone. I sincerely do not know what kind of attitude they will have, we must keep in mind that this is an important match and as such we have to face it, yet it is too early to define it decisive, but we know that we can no longer drop points on the road."

Acquah has been regular for Empoli since making the loan move from Torino on transfer deadline day.