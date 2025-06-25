GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
EN
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Philippines
UK
Liberia
Sri-Lanka
Ghana's No. 1

Midfielder Walid Fuseini rejects Hearts of Oak, set to join South Africa’s TS Galaxy

Published on: 25 June 2025
Midfielder Walid Fuseini rejects Hearts of Oak, set to join South Africa’s TS Galaxy

Walid Fuseini has informed Hearts of Oak he will no longer join the club, with the former Nsoatreman FC midfielder now on the verge of sealing a move to South African Premier Division outfit TS Galaxy, sources have confirmed.

Fuseini had been scheduled to undergo a medical in Accra this week ahead of a potential deal with the Phobians, but that process has been called off. The midfielder, who was also on the radar of Asante Kotoko, has instead chosen to take his talents abroad.

According to sources close to the player, Fuseini has reached a full agreement with TS Galaxy and is expected to travel to South Africa in the coming days to complete the formalities and join his new teammates.

The switch comes on the back of a standout campaign with Nsoatreman FC, where the 23-year-old was instrumental in the club’s survival in the Ghana Premier League.

His commanding midfield displays drew interest from several clubs locally, but TS Galaxy have now won the race for his signature.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more