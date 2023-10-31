Mikel Arteta expresses concern over Thomas Partey's prolonged absence due to injuries

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has voiced his growing concern over the recurring injury issues plaguing midfielder Thomas Partey.

Despite Partey's undoubted qualities, he has been missing more games due to injuries recently with the midfielder already sidelined for his second injury in the ongoing season.

The latest update on the fitness of the 30-year-old suggests he could be out until December, a situation Arteta finds difficult given Partey's 'impact.

"He is a big concern because when Thomas is fit and available and he's been part of the team, we have seen what the results and the impact that he has on the team," Arteta stated.

"I'm so sorry for him because I think he's doing every single thing that he can do right to be there, he was gutted."

While Arteta couldn't provide a specific return date for Partey, he mentioned, "I think that he will be out for weeks, I don't know how long, but he's got another appointment today, and we will see more after that."

Despite Partey's absence, Arsenal maintain an undefeated record in domestic football this season and are gearing up to face West Ham in a Carabao Cup fourth-round clash.