Mikel Arteta praises Eddie Nketiah ahead of His 100th appearance for Arsenal

Arsenal's manager Mikel Arteta, has spoken highly of striker Eddie Nketiah as he prepares to make his 100th Premier League appearance for the Gunners.

Nketiah is set to achieve this milestone when Arsenal faces off against Newcastle United this weekend, pending his participation in the match.

During a pre-match press conference, Arteta commended Nketiah's performances and expressed that the young striker has earned the right to reach this milestone.

"He has earned that right [to play 100 times]," Arteta stated. "We tried to explain to him what his role is in the team and the opportunities he would have, like any other player, in relation to his performance. The fact that he has played that many games is because of his own performances and the reasons he is giving us to trust him," Arteta added.

Nketiah's dedication and consistent performances have secured his place in the Arsenal lineup, and Arteta's praise reflects the striker's significant contributions to the team.

Last weekend Nketiah scored a brilliant hat-trick as Arsenal put five past Sheffield United. The England international of Ghanaian descent has five league goals this season.