Mikel Obi insists CAF misinformed him on 2013 Player of the Year Award

Former Nigeria Super Eagles captain, John Mikel Obi, has revealed his frustration over the controversial 2013 CAF Player of the Year award, insisting that he was misinformed by CAF officials before the ceremony.

In his podcast, "Obi One," the 36-year-old recounted the events leading up to the award ceremony, stating, "In 2013, it was my trophy (CAF Award) to be won. I won the Africa Cup of Nations, I won the Champions League the year before, and the Europa League in 2013." Mikel expressed disappointment at witnessing Ivory Coast's Yaya Toure receiving the award despite not winning any major titles that year.

Mikel claimed, "The information was that I was going to win it; I was told by CAF I was going to win it."

Despite his repeated expressions of being robbed, both Yaya Toure and the Confederation of African Football (CAF) have remained silent on the matter.

The controversy surrounding the 2013 CAF Player of the Year award has reignited discussions among football fans, with many questioning the transparency and fairness of the award selection process.

Meanwhile, the governing body of African football has released nominees for the 2023 edition of the awards for both male and female categories.