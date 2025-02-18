Mikel Obi slams Jadon Sancho for underwhelming Chelsea form

Former Chelsea midfielder Mikel Obi has criticised Jadon Sancho, accusing the winger of failing to live up to expectations since joining the club on loan.

Sancho, 24, arrived from Manchester United at the start of the 2024/25 season, showing early promise with three assists in his first three Premier League games.

However, his form has nosedived, managing just one assist in his last 16 league appearances while scoring only twice.

Obi expressed his frustration on the Obi One Podcast, stating: “Jadon Sancho came in and deceived us [Chelsea] with a couple of good games, and we thought, â€˜F***** hell, we are getting the Sancho from Dortmund!’ But he’s disappeared again.

Sancho’s last goal contribution came in Chelsea’s 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace in January 2025, where he assisted Cole Palmer.

His struggles have raised concerns as Chelsea continues to battle for consistency this season.