Millwall eyeing potential summer move for Crystal Palace midfielder Jesurun Rak-Sakyi

Millwall harbour keen interest in acquiring the services of Crystal Palace midfielder Jesurun Rak-Sakyi during the summer transfer window, although the prospective transaction may not transpire until its latter stages.

Highly regarded and previously drawing considerable attention throughout the past two transfer windows, the versatile English-Ghanaian talent faced limited opportunities in the Premier League this season owing to persistent injury concerns.

Consequently, Rak-Sakyi appeared merely six times for Patrick Viera's side, prompting increased intrigue among rival teams vying for his signature.

While expressing appreciation for the youngster's abilities, the Championship club officials intend to exercise patience and monitor their roster requirements cautiously before making a definitive approach.

At present, the South London outfit remains undecided regarding pursuing any immediate additions to their ranks, focusing instead on evaluating possible loan options later in the summer.

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace anticipates reaching a resolution concerning Rak-Sakyi's future in mid-July, allowing manager Oliver Glasner adequate opportunity to evaluate the promising starlet during pre-season proceedings.

Ultimately, Millwall's pursuit hinges upon Palace's deliberate evaluation process, ensuring both parties optimize their respective strategies moving forward.