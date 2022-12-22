Millwall join race to sign Ghanaian youngster Jesurun Rak-Sakyi

Championship side Millwall have joined the race to poach England-born Ghanaian winger Jesurun Rak-Sakyi from his loan spell at League One club Charlton Athletic.

The 20-year-old could see his temporary spell in League One come to an end after an impressive run of five goals and two assists in 18 matches since the beginning of the season.

Rak-Sakyi, who is on loan at Charlton from Premier League outfit Crystal Palace, has a break clause in his loan deal, which could see him move up a division to the Championship from League One.

Millwall and Hull City are keenly interested in getting the 20-year-old forward to the Championship during the January transfer window.

Rak-Sakyi could also stay in the third tier with promotion-chasing Ipswich or Sheffield Wednesday in the race to sign the highly-rated youngster.

Charlton currently find themselves in the relegation zone after a poor run of results which led to the sacking of manager Ben Garner.

Palace boss Patrick Vieira rates Rak-Sakyi so high that he is included in his long-term plans at the club after seeing him excel at the youth team last season.

The young winger was handed his Premier League debut last season by Vieira.