'Mindset and competitiveness at Barcelona and Man United academies on another level' - Christopher Bonsu Baah

Ghana international Christopher Bonsu Baah has opened up about the elite mentality of players at top European academies.

He noted a distinct difference in mindset and competitiveness between himself and youngsters at clubs like Barcelona and Manchester United during his trial experiences.

The Genk winger, who came through Ghana’s lower-tier system, said his exposure to world-class youth setups highlighted just how focused and driven his peers were.

Baah trained with Manchester United’s U16 side, sharing the pitch with now first-team midfielder Kobbie Mainoo, and later with Barcelona’s U19s, where he rubbed shoulders with Marc Casado, FermÃ­n LÃ³pez and Ilias Akhomachâ€”all of whom have gone on to feature for the Spanish giants.

“I think when you see us, you see I have the talent and I can play with them,” Baah told Joy Sports.

“But you know, their confidence and how they train and everything is different from mine because they have the competition mind to compete and be better.

"They just want to go to the first team. The competition there is quite different.”

Though he didn’t secure a contract from any of those elite academies, Baah’s persistence paid off.

In 2023, he moved from Ghana’s third division to Norwegian side Sarpsborg before joining Genk just months later.

His rapid rise has since earned him a place in the Black Stars setup.