Mingle unfazed by Razak Simpson’s absence ahead of Nations FC’s clash with Basake Holy Stars

Nations FC head coach Kasim Ocansey Mingle has downplayed concerns over the absence of captain Razak Simpson ahead of their crucial Ghana Premier League fixture against Basake Holy Stars.

Simpson, a key figure in the team’s defensive setup, is unavailable due to his involvement with the Black Stars in the 2025 Unity Cup in London.

Despite his absence, Coach Mingle remains confident.

“Simpson’s absence is not going to affect us,” he said. “He missed a few matches after the Hearts of Oak game and only returned against Legon Cities last Monday. We’ve always adjusted accordingly.”

Mingle believes Nations FC have enough tactical depth to cope with the situation and sees it as an opportunity for others to step up.

Currently top of the league with 60 points from 32 matches, Nations FC’s title ambitions remain on course. They will secure the title with victories in their last two games.