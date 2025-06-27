Minister for Sports and Recreation Kofi Adams sends well wishes to Black Queens ahead of Women’s AFCON

Minister for Sports and Recreation Kofi Adams has wished the Black Queens well ahead of the 2024 Women’s African Cup of Nations tournament in Morocco.

Ghana is returning to the Women’s elite competition for the first time in seven years, having missed out since their last participation in 2018.

The Black Queens are paired in Group C alongside defending champions South Africa, Tanzania and Mali. Heading into their 13th appearance, the team will hoping to win the competition for the first time in their history.

Ghana are currently in Morocco, where the tournament will be held, preparing for the much-anticipated clash. The Black Queens will open their account against South Africa on July 7 and are aiming for a flying start to the tournament.

“On behalf of the President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama and the good people of Ghana, I extend our heartfelt wishes to the Black Queens as they prepare for the Women’s African Cup of Nations in Morocco scheduled from July5-July 26”

“As the Minister for Sports and Recreation, I want to affirm that the entire nation is firmly with you and we trust in your ability to represent Ghana with distinction and excellence” he said.

Ghana has already played two friendly matches in Morocco, defeating Malawi 3-1 and inflicting a 4-2 win over Benin. They are expected to take on Nigeria in their final preparatory match on Saturday.