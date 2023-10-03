Ministry of Youth and Sports pay tribute to the late E.T. Mensah

The Ministry of Youth and Sports have sent heartfelt condolence to the family of the late Enoch Teye Mensah better known as E.T. Mensah, a former minister for youth and Sports.

ET Mensah was announced dead on Monday while receiving medical attention in South Africa at age 77.

In a statement dated October 3, 2023, the Ministry of Youth and Sports led by Hon. Mustapha Ussif expressed their condolences urging the family of the renowned politician to take heart.

"The Hon Mustapha Ussif, Management and staff of the ministry wish to commiserate and express our sincere condolences to the family of the late sports administrator and the entire youth and the sporting fraternity for this great loss" a part of the statement read.

"We would like to assure the family and the people of Ningo Prampram that our thoughts and prayers are with them during this difficult period of grief."

As a committed member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), E.T. Mensah was elected to Parliament on January 7, 1997, and he held his seat until January 6, 2017.

In addition to his significant role in sports and youth affairs, E.T. Mensah also served as the Minister of Education and the Minister of Employment and Social Welfare during the government of the National Democratic Party. After he departed from Parliament in 2016, he assumed a position as a member of the Council of State.

E.T. Mensah is widely esteemed for his substantial contributions to Ghana's sports scene during the 1990s, particularly for his involvement with the youth national teams, which achieved notable recognition and success during that era.

Read full statement of the commiseration from the Youth and Sports ministry below.