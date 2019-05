Minnesota United striker Abu Danladi is a doubt for Saturday's trip to Chicago Fire after walking off training on Wednesday.

But the club have not confirm what type of injury and degree of seriousness.

Danladi also limped off last Friday's training session and that could be the reason for being left out of the squad which drew 1-1 draw with Seattle Sounders.

The 23-year-old has made seven league appearances for Minnesota United and scored one goal.