Minnesota United head coach Adrian Heath hopes striker Abu Danladi can recover from a hamstring injury to face Colorado Rapids on Saturday, 8 June, 2019.

The Ghanaian suffered the injury last Sunday against Philadelphia Union in the 3-2 home defeat.

''We don’t think it’s anything too serious,'' Heath said.

Danladi had come off the bench to replace Ethan Finley in the 69th minute.

The former Right to Dream Academy star has scored one goal in 12 MLS appearances.