Minnesota United sign Colombia forward Rodriguez as replacement for injury-prone Abu Danladi

Minnesota United have signed Colombian forward Angelo Rodriguez as potential replacement for injury-prone Abu Danladi.

Danladi, 22,is still dealing with injuries amid fears he may not return to the pitch anytime soon.

The Ghanaian has a long injury history, leading to the decision to sign the Colombian forward.

The Loons need someone who can reliably put the ball in the back of the net, and they may have found their man in Rodriguez.

The Colombian is a strong, physical forward with good pace and hold up play but Danladi also has the higher ceiling of the two players.