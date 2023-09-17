Minute's silence to honour late Legon Cities FC goalkeeper Sylvester Sackey

Before the Ghana Premier League matchday, one game between Legon Cities FC and Karela FC commences, a minute's silence will be observed as a mark of respect for the late Legon Cities FC goalkeeper, Sylvester Sackey, who passed away on Tuesday, September 12 after a brief illness.

In addition to the minute's silence, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has granted approval for the players to wear black armbands during the league match as a further tribute to Sylvester Sackey's memory.

The match is scheduled to kick off at 3:00 PM at the El Wak Stadium in Accra.

This gesture reflects the football community's mourning for the loss of a talented goalkeeper and offers condolences to his family, teammates, and fans during this difficult time.