MIRACLE: Former Ghana Premier League icon Emmanuel Baffour survives horrifying car crash in USA

Published on: 25 December 2022
Emmanuel Baffour has been discharged from hospital.

Ex-Ghana striker Emmanuel Baffour has posted an encouraging photo of himself, four months after being involved in a horrific head-on collision car crash in the United States which left him in coma for ten days.

In August 2022, the former Mamelodi Sundowns and New Edubiase United striker was involved in a serious car crash in Maryland and had to be extricated from his grey Nissan Sentra after being trapped inside of the vehicle.

He was in critical condition at the Medstar Hospital in Washington D.C and had Priority 1 trauma (life-threatening).

Emmanuel Baffour's horrific accident
Baffour was found unconscious at the scene by local emergency responders, sustained a traumatic head injury, broke facial bones and had multiple fractures.

His situation pushed a close pal to set up a GoFundMe account to defray his medical bills which resulted in US$ 5,215 being raised.

 

The former AshantiGold player is reported to have undergone multiple surgeries.

GHANASoccernet.com understands, the former Ghana Premier League was  discharged in November after making a miraculous recovery.

Baffour was one of the most prominent players for New Edubiase during the 2012 Ghana Premier League.

The 33-year-old clinched the top scorers gong with 21 goals as Edubiase finished 8th on the standings.

He made a solitary appearance for the Ghana Black Stars in 2012.

