Miracle Land crowned champions of 2023 Soccer for Dreamers U-17 tournament

Miracle Land emerged victorious in the 2023 Soccer for Dreamers U-17 tournament, securing the championship title with a narrow 1-0 victory over Awutu Winton Secondary School in the final match on Saturday.

The tournament, held in Winneba, featured competitive clashes between Miracle Land, Senya Wonders, Awutu Winton Secondary School, and Young Juventus.

Miracle Land secured their spot in the final with a 1-0 win over Young Juventus, while Senya Wonders missed out on the final after being defeated by Awutu Winton Secondary School with a score of 2-0.

The highly anticipated final was a showdown between two confident teams vying for the coveted title. Emmanuel Mensah's first-half goal proved to be the deciding factor, leading Miracle Land to a 1-0 victory and ultimately crowning them as champions of the tournament.

During the post-match awards ceremony, Emmanuel Effah of Winton Secondary School was recognized as the best player, and Michael Darko claimed the Goal King award with two goals to his name. The Best Goalkeeper award went to Wilberforce Mensah of Miracle Land.

Madam Sylvia Akwaboah, President of Soccer for Dreamers, a Non-Governmental Organization based in the United States, expressed her delight at the successful tournament. She emphasized that the event aimed to showcase the immense talent of Ghanaian players and provide support and guidance for their football careers.

"We have invested in an online learning platform, the Ubuntu online academy, where players can learn important skills like preparing for interviews, putting together CVs, customer service skills, and more," Madam Akwaboah said. She stressed the importance of giving footballers a brighter future, both on and off the field.

Soccer for Dreamers also demonstrated its commitment to making a positive impact in Ghanaian communities by donating boots, balls, gloves, shin guards, bags, cash prizes, and other equipment to the participating teams. In addition, they contributed a set of football gear to Gomoa Sports for Change, an NGO that uses sports to help children out of difficult situations.

Stephen Nyarko, Coach of Gomoa Sports for Change, expressed his gratitude to Soccer for Dreamers for their generous support. "It will help us go a long way because as an NGO we do not have so many gears to support the children to work so we will use these things to help the children gain more experience through sports," he said.

The tournament and the NGO's contributions aim to empower young footballers and provide them with valuable opportunities and resources for a brighter future.