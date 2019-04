Misr El Makasa striker John Antwi has recovered from injury and available for selection in Tuesday's Egyptian Premier League match against Pyramids FC.

The Ghana international suffered an injury (unspecified) in their last match against Al Ittihad of Alexandria.

Antwi remains key for Misr El Makasa after scoring ten goals in 23 league matches.

Misr El Makasa will face Pyramids at the Fayoum Stadium.