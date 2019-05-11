Misr El-Makassa forward John Antwi scores winner to send Nogoom FC to relegation in Egyptian PL

Ghanaian forward John Antwi bagged his eleventh goal of the season as Misr El- Mikassa defeated Nogoom FC to send the club to relegation on Friday night.

The striker scored 9 minutes after the break to earn all three points for Mikassa in their 2-1 win over Nogoom at the Fayoum Stadium.

Malagasy forward Paulin Voavy put the clearing side ahead in the 31st minute before Salah Amin pulled level on the stroke of half.

Antwi, who is having another fine season restored the home side's lean after the break.

The win sends Mikassa sixth on the table with their opponents relegated as they find themselves rooted at the bottom of the log.

The former Dreams FC forward has been knocking the doors of the national team with his impressive displays in the Egyptian top flight league ahead of the Nations Cup in the summer.